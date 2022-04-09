Turner-Stam Wedding

Mary Emily Turner and Joe Stam were married Aug. 7, 2021, at St. George Church in Bourbonnais with Father Dan Belanger serving as the celebrant. A reception was held at the Haley Mansion in Joliet.

The bride is the daughter of Joe and Roxanne Turner, of Bourbonnais, and the groom is the son of Dr. Doug and Dolores Stam, of Bourbonnais.

The maid of honor was Ashlyn Warmoth, and the bridesman was Bryton Ashman. Bridesmaids were Samantha Rochkus, Rachel Sherwin, Lauren Ambrose, Emily Rorabaugh, sister of the groom, and Amanda Atoyebi. The flower girls were Maleigha and Rosalie Turner, and Addison and Vivian Rorabaugh, nieces of the bride and groom.

The best man was Jack Stam, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Jake Pelletier, Alex Wall, Michael Atoyebi. Ushers were Eric and Adam Turner, brothers of the bride. The ring bearer was Wes Rorabaugh, nephew of the bride and groom.

The bride is a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, St. Ambrose University and The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She is employed as a board certified behavior analyst with the Illinois Crisis Prevention Network.

The groom is a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and the University of Illinois. He is employed by Carl Buddig as a packaging manager.

The couple honeymooned along the California coast, and they currently live in Chicago.