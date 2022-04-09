Military news: BBCHS grad Greenlee promoted to Army lieutenant colonel

Wade Greenlee, a 2001 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army on March 22.

The official ceremony was held aboard the USS Missouri in Pearl Harbor. It’s the same ship where the Japanese surrender was accepted at the end of World War II.

Greenlee is the son of Bruce and Pam Greenlee of Bourbonnais. Greenlee graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2005. He served three one-year tours in Iraq and a tour in Korea. He is also a graduate of Army Ranger School. He is currently stationed at Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii as part of the Training and Exercises Division of the Indo-Pacific Command.

Major General Jamie Jarrard conferred the new rank on Greenlee at the ceremony.

Greenlee is remembered locally as a standout baseball player. He was the player of the year in 2001 as BBCHS won the state title.

Greenlee and his wife, Cydnei, live in Hawaii. They are the parents of daughter Rhea and son Waylon.