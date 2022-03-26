Dankel 50th Anniversary

Dennis and Shelly Dankel, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Dennis and the former Michele Ploense were married March 18, 1972, at Romeoville Presbyterian Church.

They have one son, Scott, (Netta), of Bartlett; and two daughters, Christina Dankel, of Bourbonnais, and Stefanie Dankel of Erlanger, Ky. They also have five grandsons: Dylan, Jason, Samuel, Everett and Kolton.

Dennis owns Key Cleaners and has managed and owned dry cleaners for 48 years. Shelly worked at many companies whenever Dennis was transferred, including school bus driver, bank teller, dental assistant and office manager for North American Van Lines in Rantoul.

The couple will be celebrating with a family dinner and an anniversary trip at a later date.