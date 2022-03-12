Costanza honored by AmeriCorps

Izabella Costanza, of Kankakee, was honored by AmeriCorps for her work and dedication serving in the National Civilian Community Corps. NCCC is a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program for young adult leaders.

Costanza began her term of service in fall 2021 at the Pacific Region campus in Sacramento, Calif., and will graduate from the program in June.

As a member, Costanza is completing a series of different s0x- to 12-week-long service projects in different places across her assigned region as part of a five- to 12-person team. Projects support disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation and urban and rural development. They are part of many service projects.

Before joining the NCCC, she attended Kankakee Community College and Governors State University, graduating with a degree in psychology. Costanza also served with LEAAP (Leaders Empowered to Achieve Anything Possible) in Kankakee.

She said, “When I reflect on my past life experiences thus far, I find that nothing more has brought feelings of purpose and joy than the opportunity to serve others. Growing up in the community of Kankakee, I've had the privilege through service to meet and develop relationships with so many diverse, unique and compassionate individuals. These things have influenced me to pursue the service opportunity offered by AmeriCorps NCCC."