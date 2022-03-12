Birth announcements: March 12, 2022

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Nathanial Ashline and Hailey Scroggins, Bourbonnais, boy, Weston Scott, Feb. 21.

Jon and Ali Szabo, Kankakee, girl, Vaida Rae, Feb. 22, second child.

Joshua and Emily Ramirez, Kankakee, boy, Brody Pete, Feb. 23, first child. The mother is the former Emily Smith.

Austin and Amy Earsley, Bourbonnais, girl, Elizabeth Mary, Feb. 23, first child. The mother is the former Amy Ruppel.

Mathew Small and Germene Bevelle, Momence, girl, Evelyn Gloria Jane, Feb. 23, first child.

Sachin and Krystle Deepankar, Bourbonnais, girl, Layla Rayne, Feb. 23, first child. The mother is the former Krystle Strubhar.

Nicholas Wascher and Alexis Schumacher, Manteno, boy, Grayson Michael, Feb. 24, first child.

Trevor and Olivia Wilson, Bourbonnais, boy, Adrian Marck, Feb. 25, first child. The mother is the former Olivia Bauer.

Adam and Amber Swaite, Bourbonnais, boy, Jamison Dane, Feb. 26, second child.

Steven and Naomi Schmid, Cissna Park, boy, Grant Daniel, Feb. 26, first child. The mother is the former Naomi Knapp.

Jessica Wilson, Bradley, girl, Phoenix Marceline, Feb. 26, first child.

Johnathen McPhee and Kashmir Ratty, Bourbonnais, girl, Karminee Leigh Mavis, Feb. 27, second child.

Josh and Abby Ring, Bourbonnais, boy, Malachi James, Feb. 27, first child. The mother is the former Abby Ragsdale.

Brandon Jones and Haleigh Genzel, Watseka, boy, Graycen Henry, Feb. 28, third child.