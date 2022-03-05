Ruth Glenn Scholarships available

NABVETS Pembroke Chapter 0084 has delivered the Ruth Glenn Scholarship applications to St. Anne High School, Momence High School and Kankakee High School.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded at each school.

Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA or higher on a 4.0 point system. All qualifying seniors can apply.

The completed scholarship application for this school year must be postmarked on or before May 6. They must be mailed to: Ruth Glenn Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 84, Hopkins Park, IL 60944.

For additional information, please see your school's guidance counselor.