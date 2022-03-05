Shaw Local

People

Ruth Glenn Scholarships available

By Daily Journal

NABVETS Pembroke Chapter 0084 has delivered the Ruth Glenn Scholarship applications to St. Anne High School, Momence High School and Kankakee High School.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded at each school.

Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA or higher on a 4.0 point system. All qualifying seniors can apply.

The completed scholarship application for this school year must be postmarked on or before May 6. They must be mailed to: Ruth Glenn Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 84, Hopkins Park, IL 60944.

For additional information, please see your school's guidance counselor.