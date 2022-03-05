Birth announcements: March 5, 2022

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital</strong>
Che and Razia Crosby, Kankakee, boy, Gavin Cyrus, Feb. 16, third child.
Matthew and Danielle Meehan, Bourbonnais, girl, Emma Brooke, Feb. 17, second child.
Edward Sanders and Tanshe Jackson, Kankakee, girl, Heaven Ja’Nai, Feb. 19, fifth child.
Jacob Cox and Mikayla Wagner, Kankakee, girl, Emelia Grace, Feb. 20, first child.
Justin and Kaitlin Heisner, Grant Park, girl, Madison Kay, Feb. 21, first child.
Dan and Missy O’Brien, Dwight, girl, Vivian Ruth, Feb. 22, first child.
<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>
Edward Haemker and Kimberly Barton, Wilmington, boy, Caleb Edward, Feb. 13, first child.
Joseph and Heather Connolly, Peotone, boy, Joseph Martin Jr., Feb. 14, first child.
Shirley Love, Kankakee, girl, Brielle Royalty, Feb. 16, third child.
Ryan and Kelly Lauterbach, Kankakee, boy, Wickland John, Feb. 16, second child.
Keith Bender and Tynesha Burns, Kankakee, girl, Khloe Aniya, Feb. 16, second child.
Adrian and Kaitlyn Roberts, Bourbonnais, girl, Elouise Faye, Feb. 18, fifth child.
Jericho Simpson and Eboni Robinson, Kankakee, girl, Journee, Feb. 18.
Steven Plumley and Paige Albers, Manteno, boy, Dakota Kai, Feb. 19, first child.
Jose Martinez and Hanna Zarate, Kankakee, girl, Lottie Sofia, Feb. 19, first child.
Matthew and Amanda O’Keefe, Bourbonnais, girl, Isla Belle, Feb. 21, third child.
Fernando Castro and Ny’shonna Gordon, Kankakee, boy, Nando Avel Gordon, Feb. 21, second child.
Ryan Gray and Mercedes Washack, St. Anne, girl, Ryverlynn Alayna, Feb. 21, second child.