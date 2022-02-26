Buss 50th Anniversary

Richard and Janis Buss, of Chebase, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Richard and the former Janis Mathy were married March 4, 1972, at St. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.

They have one son: Gregory (Jennifer), of Lowell, Ind. They also have two grandchildren.

Richard worked at General Foods for more than 18 years and Henkel-BASF for 22-plus years. Janis worked at Roper for more than 10 years, Culligan 24-plus years and Dr. R. Pennepalli for eight years. The couple will be celebrating with a family dinner and an anniversary trip at a later date.