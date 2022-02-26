Shaw Local

Buss 50th Anniversary

By Daily Journal

Richard and Janis Buss, of Chebase, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Richard and the former Janis Mathy were married March 4, 1972, at St. Mary &amp; Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.

They have one son: Gregory (Jennifer), of Lowell, Ind. They also have two grandchildren.

Richard worked at General Foods for more than 18 years and Henkel-BASF for 22-plus years. Janis worked at Roper for more than 10 years, Culligan 24-plus years and Dr. R. Pennepalli for eight years. The couple will be celebrating with a family dinner and an anniversary trip at a later date.