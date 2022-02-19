Gordon 92nd Birthday

William “Frank” Gordon was born Feb. 19, 1930, in Coffey, Mo. His family relocated to Illinois when he was 13 years old. Frank will celebrate his birthday with family.

Frank and his wife, Jinny, were high school sweethearts, and they just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Frank and Virginia “Jinny” were married Jan. 22, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Princeton.

They are the parents of five daughters: Wendy (Bill) Nickoley, of Rockaway, N.J.; Jane (Jerry) Chap, of Patagonia, Ariz.; Lisa Eversole, of Bourbonnais; and two daughters, Ann Keisler and Lynn Fritz; and one grandson, Eric who are in heaven. They have eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren,

Frank retired from the Daily Journal after 32 years, and he was an avid beekeeper for 60 years. He started in his early 20s, and he did not use chemicals while preparing his honey bees. Frank also ministered at Jerome Combs Detention Center, sharing Bible study for 33 years. In addition, a contractor, Frank was a self-taught builder; he built his two-car garage and an addition to his home.

He is a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.