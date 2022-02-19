Ciaccio 95 Birthday

Barbara (Leone) Ciaccio, of Bourbonnais, celebrated her 95th birthday. She was born Feb. 16, 1927. She married Leo Ciaccio on June 27, 1953, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

They had six children: the late Leo Marion; Rosanne (Otto) Stuckmaier; Stephen (Ann); Michael; Joanne (Bret) Frazier; Carolyn (Mike) Blair; and Susie (Travis) Vincent, who is like a daughter to her. She also has 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Barbara and Leo owned and operated a family business for 60 years, the former Fifty-Fore Golf and Pee Wee Burger restaurant and Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Bourbonnais. Leo passed away Aug. 24, 2013. Barbara was a legal secretary to the Honorable Victor Cardosi from 1946-53.

Barbara was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. She supports the Association for the Preservation of St. Rose Chapel, the Sons of Italy, Ladies of St. Anne and Maternity BVM Catholic Church.