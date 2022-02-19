Birth announcements: Feb. 19, 2022

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital</strong>

Davet Moore and Eraina Williams, Kankakee, girl, Kay’loni Moshe, Feb. 1, fourth child.

Kaleb Robinson and Melia Paulino, Crescent City, girl, Olivia Rose, Feb. 1, first child.

Anthony Boyd and Nierra Harris, Kankakee, girl, Passion Lovely, Feb. 2, first child.

Anthony Rink and Emma Baud, Kankakee, boy, Greyson Joseph, Feb. 4, first child.

Elara Rickenberg, Bradley, girl, Brooklyn Rose, Feb. 5, first child.

Jalawne Duncan and Kalvina Sandifer, Kankakee, boy, Jayceon Robert, Feb. 5, fourth child.

Alex Acosta and Amanda Lancaster, Kankakee, girl, Leah Nicole, Feb. 8, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Brian and Leslie Malone, Kankakee, girl, Lainey Louise, Jan. 31, third child.

Felipe Garcia and Melissa Daniel, Grant Park, girl, Kimber Juanita, Feb. 1, sixth child.

Justin and Renee Krolik, Bradley, girl, Olivia Grace, Feb. 2, second child.

Adam and Whitney Boudreau, Kankakee, boy, Easton William, Feb. 6, first child. The mother is the former Whitney Pelletier.

Tyrone Young Jr. and Samantha Bruen, Kankakee, boy, Tyrone Jason III, Feb. 6, first child.

Justin and Deborah Marshall, Bradley, girl, Hannah Ilerioluwa, Feb. 6, fourth child.

Omar Luna and Maria Zavala, Kankakee, boy, Dariel Fernando, Feb. 7, second child.

Christopher and Korteney Farriols, Manteno, boy, Lucas Keith, Feb. 7, third child.

Timothy and Laura Holohan, Cabery, boy, Parker Jerome, Feb. 7, second child.

Auries Thomas-Brown and Chekisa Hendrix, Kankakee, boy, Amari Legend, Feb. 8, third child.