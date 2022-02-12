Hedge 104th Birthday

Marie Hedge, formerly of Grant Park and now of Mt. Carmel, Ill., celebrated her 104th birthday Dec. 12 with a family gathering. She was born Dec. 13, 1917.

Marie has seven children: Jean (Bill) Swope, of Bradley; Beverly (Art) Brown, of Mt. Carmel; Keith (Delores) Hedge, of St. Anne; Tom (Cheryl) Hedge, of Sesser, Ill.; Mary (Bob) Duffield, of St. Anne; John (Rose) Hedge, of Vincennes, Ind.; and Kathy (Tom) Luedtke, of Momence. She also has 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren. Her husband, Bob Hedge, is deceased (2005).

Marie had a restaurant in Grant Park for several years and was known for her homemade pies. She was known as the pie lady of Grant Park by many. She also made pies for other restaurants and Baker & Taylor.