Borgialli 101st Birthday

Carolyn Borgialli, of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 101st birthday Feb. 18 with family. Birthday wishes can be sent to her at Ascension Living, Heritage Village Assisted Living, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.

Carolyn was born Feb. 18, 1921, in Kankakee. She married the late Dominic Borgialli, and they have two children: Carol and Dom (Gwenn). She also has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is fondly known by her family and friends as Grandma Jolly. As a lifelong resident of the area, she has been known for her talents and generosity.