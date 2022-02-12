Birth announcements: Feb. 12, 2022

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital</strong>

Jacob and Jessica Jackson, St. Anne, girl, Paisley Jo, Jan. 24, second child.

Kevin Walling and Lauren Daly, Bourbonnais, girl, Irelynn Rose, Jan. 26, second child.

Landon and Megan Reutter, Watseka, boy, Waylon Ray, Jan. 27, second child.

Desmond Droughns and Kelly Martinez, Kankakee, girl, Royal Sarai, Jan. 28, second child.

Dynasty Sconyers, Kankakee, boy, D’Ayrius Teandre, Jan. 28, first child.

Matthew Keath and Julie Guevara, Watseka, boy, Mason Matthew, Jan. 29, fourth child.

Logan and Natalie Heagle, Manteno, twin girls, Evelyn Bell and Lillian Jade, Jan. 31, first and second children.

Kyle and Grace Balthazor, Clifton, boy, Barrett Michael, Feb. 1, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Josephine Kapp, Braidwood, girl, Odessa Rose, Jan. 21, first child.

Isidro Rodriguez and Leneth Campos Ramirez, Kankakee, twins, a girl, Ariana, and a boy, Edson, Jan. 26, third and fourth children.

Joseph and Katherine Roach, Bradley, boy, Levi Joseph, Jan. 27.

Wendell Helm Jr. and Emily Anderson, Kankakee, girl, Stella Wren, Jan. 27, second child.

Nicholas Hundley and Kelsey Vance, Kankakee, boy, Demani Alexander, Jan. 27, fourth child.

Jared and Kaylee Keigher, Danforth, boy, Walter Stanton, Jan. 27, first child. The mother is the former Kaylee Ites.

Shane Whitlock and Alexis Fulton, Chebanse, boy, Ace John-Matthew, Jan. 28, third child.

Kevin Burns and Jackie Latal, Manteno, boy, Bennett Robert, Jan. 29, fifth child.

Jose Macias and Sarissa Johnson, Watseka, girl, Ingrid Leticia, Jan. 29, mother’s second and father’s fifth child.

John Cofran Jr. and Alexandra Tsilis, Beecher, girl, Callie Alexandra, Jan. 30, first child.

Serjio Barbosa and Marlies Toby, St. Anne, girl, Zara Marie, Jan. 30, first child.

Zane and Lauren Duffield, Bourbonnais, boy, Zander Gary, Jan. 31, first child. The mother is the former Lauren Jurkovic.

<strong>Memorial Hospital, Carbondale</strong>

Sabrina and Austin Brown, of Ava, girl, Leela Rose, Jan. 28. Grandparents are Mark and Lori Anderson, of Kankakee.