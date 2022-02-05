Bradley University fall semester dean's list

Several local students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Bradley University, including:

-- Carmella Barkley, of Diamond, majoring in early childhood education with an ESL endorsement.

-- Darlynn Best, of Coal City, majoring in interactive media game design.

-- Hannah Bilgri, of Bourbonnais, majoring in early childhood education with an ESL endorsement.

-- Humberto Camargo, of Kankakee, majoring in user experience design.

-- Lily Edwards, of Bourbonnais, majoring in elementary education with an ESL endorsement.

-- Grace Gorman, of Grant Park, majoring in nursing.

-- Sydney Fulford, of Kankakee, majoring in nursing.

-- Ian Hamann, of Peotone, majoring in finance.

-- Sean Hansen, of Gardner, majoring in construction.

-- Kennedy Kaufman, of Bourbonnais, majoring in political science.

-- Megan Kijewski, of Bourbonnais, majoring in nursing.

-- Robert Kijewski, of Bourbonnais, majoring in manufacturing engineering, lean manufacturing.

-- Sara Koronkowski, of Kankakee, majoring in psychology.

-- Maja Mallory, of Wilmington, majoring in psychology.

-- Katherine O'Flynn, of Manhattan, majoring in music business.

-- Meagan Ruger, of Beecher, majoring in sports communication.

-- Paige Sherwood, of Grant Park, majoring in nursing.

-- Hannah Shirkey, of Essex, majoring in early childhood education with an ESL endorsement.

-- Luke Trepanier, of Manteno, studying in the academic exploration program.

-- Rudy Wolfer, of Manhattan, majoring in interactive media game design.