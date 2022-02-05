Birth announcements: Feb. 5, 2022

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital</strong>

Marcus Lark and Marissa McConnell, Momence, boy, Marion Damaris Gilbert, Jan. 20, first child.

Tyler and Stacey Dehoff, Bourbonnais, girl, Landry Paige, Jan. 22, second child.

Sean and Erika McHugh, Bradley, twins, a boy, Elliot Fyn, and a girl, Lylah Faye, Jan. 22, first and second children.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Logan and Emily Rasmussen, Kankakee, boy, Hayden James, Jan. 18, first child. The mother is the former Emily Walsh.

Dustin and Nicole Olson, Herscher, boy, Brendan Francis, Jan. 19, mother’s first and father’s second child. The mother is the former Nicole Workman.

Clarence and Stephanie Clement, St. Anne, boy, Camden Victor, Jan. 21, fourth child.

Justin and Lauren Glenn, Bourbonnais, boy, Nash Louis, Jan. 22, first child. The mother is the former Lauren Stamatis.

Craig Cooper and Danielle Baldwin, St. Anne, boy, Kaiden Felipe Alan, Jan. 24, third child.

J.D. Trotter and Kilee Brassard, Kankakee, boy, Ja’kai Devonte, Jan. 24.