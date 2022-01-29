Gordon 72nd Anniversary

Frank and Jinny E. Gordon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 22.

They were married on Jan. 22, 1950, at First Methodist Church, Princeton, Ill., by the Rev. Cedric Pope, who now is deceased. Jinny’s maiden name was Smith.

The couple has five daughters, two of whom are deceased: Ann Gordon, deceased; Wendy Nickoley, of New Jersey; Jane Chap, of Arizona; Lynn Fitz, deceased; and Lisa Ebersole, of Bourbonnais. The couple also has nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A celebration is planned at a later date.

Frank retired from the Daily Journal, and Jinny spent many years traveling as a volunteer administrator for the United Methodist Church.

The couple has been members of Asbury United Methodist Church for the past 60 years and active members of the Kankakee Area YMCA.