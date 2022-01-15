Schaafsma 90th Birthday

Ted Schaafsma, of Grant Park, celebrated his 90th birthday with a family gathering and card shower organized by his church by receiving more than 50 birthday cards in the mail. He was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Riverdale.

He has been married to his wife, Gloria, for 67 years. They have two children: Lynn (Bill) Hojnacki, of New Lenox; and Rich (Kim) Schaafsma, of Tinley Park. They have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ted is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees. He is retired as general foreman after 36 years from Inland Steel Company. He and his wife were two of the originators of the Grant Park Senior Citizens group in 2005, which still was meeting monthly under the direction of the United Methodist Women until the pandemic.

He and Gloria were selected as Grand Marshalls in the 2010 Grant Park Octoberfest Lighted Parade. One of his many hobbies includes working with stained glass.