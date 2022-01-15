Shaw Local

Rabe 85th Birthday

By Daily Journal

Dennis D. Rabe, of Bourbonnais and originally of Watseka, celebrated his 85th birthday. He was born Jan. 3, 1937.

He and his wife, Nancy, have four children: Kimberly Manes, of Bourbonnais; Jeffrey Rabe, of Kankakee; Rhonda (Steve) Smith, of Noblesville, Ind.; and Terri (Greg) Walls, of Kankakee. Dennis also has 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and one grandson who is deceased.

Dennis worked at Texize Chemical in Kankakee for 34 years until his retirement from Aventis Behring (Armour) in Bourbonnais in 2002. He is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais. Dennis enjoys being with family and following his grandchildren in their sports and school events. Dennis celebrated with a family dinner.