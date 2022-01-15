Rabe 85th Birthday

Dennis D. Rabe, of Bourbonnais and originally of Watseka, celebrated his 85th birthday. He was born Jan. 3, 1937.

He and his wife, Nancy, have four children: Kimberly Manes, of Bourbonnais; Jeffrey Rabe, of Kankakee; Rhonda (Steve) Smith, of Noblesville, Ind.; and Terri (Greg) Walls, of Kankakee. Dennis also has 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and one grandson who is deceased.

Dennis worked at Texize Chemical in Kankakee for 34 years until his retirement from Aventis Behring (Armour) in Bourbonnais in 2002. He is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais. Dennis enjoys being with family and following his grandchildren in their sports and school events. Dennis celebrated with a family dinner.