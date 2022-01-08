Frey 60th Anniversary

Richard J. (Dick) and Nichola S. (Nicky) Frey, of Kankakee, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary during a family gathering at the Aroma Park Boat Club on Dec. 18.

The couple married Dec. 27, 1961, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Poplar Bluff, Mo. They have six adult sons, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family moved to Kankakee in 1969.

Dick worked as an administrator at Kankakee Community College for 31 years before retiring in 2000. Nicky worked as the director of the KCC respiratory therapy department for two-plus decades before retiring in 2004.