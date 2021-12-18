Kingsnorth 95th Birthday

Ila (Bridget) Kingsnorth, of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a family gathering. She was born Dec. 22, 1926, in Gary, Ind.

She has three children: Rick (Maryann) Kingsnorth, of Bourbonnais; Vickie Teaters (Steve Drassler), of St. Louis, Mo.; and Craig (Kathy) Kingsnorth, of Kankakee. She also has five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ila retired from St. Patrick’s Grade School in Kankakee, where she was the secretary. She is a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and likes to read, play bingo, gamble and watch sports.