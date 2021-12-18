Bourbonnais student chosen as commencement speaker at University of Iowa

Josh Ring, of Bourbonnais, was one of only eight students selected to speak to fellow graduates at commencement ceremonies at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa. Ceremonies for the various colleges within the university take place Dec. 16-19. Josh was the student speaker for the University of Iowa's Graduate College's doctoral degree candidates the evening of Friday, Dec. 17. About 1,800 undergraduate and graduate students at Iowa have or will receive their degrees in livestreamed, virtual commencement ceremonies.