Birth announcements: Dec. 18, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Freddy Gutierrez and Holly Christensen, Monee, girl, Luci Jade, Nov. 30, first child.

Jacob Turak and Renee Nicholls, Watseka, girl, Shiloh Marie, Dec. 1, third child.

Brandon and Gabrielle McDaniel, Kankakee, boy, Warren Tyler, Dec. 1, first child.

Jon and Kylie Witzman, Watseka, boy, Kade Warner, Dec. 2, first child.

Jonathon Jones and Trevia Marshall, Bourbonnais, boy, Kendrick Malik, Dec. 3, third child.

David Sanders and Betsy Zirkle, Kankakee, boy, Enzo Dior, Dec. 4, fourth child.

Curtis and Maranda Clement, St. Anne, girl, Maryn Laine, Dec. 6, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Sayre and Erica Cultra, Onarga, girl, Emma Jane, Nov. 29, second child.

Lamar Spells and Joyce Bowman, Kankakee, girl, Adelea Janae, Nov. 30.

Joe Morin and Melissa Sthay, Kankakee, girl, Tessa Leigh, Nov. 30, fourth child.

Ricky Kunde and Cami Hammock, Manteno, boy, Nico Lee, Dec. 1, first child.

Shane and Marie Rudick, Bourbonnais, boy, Kaleb Leonidas, Dec. 2, second child.

Ted Jr. and Sara Coash, Peotone, girl, Phoebe Kate, Dec. 2, fourth child.

Kyle and Megan Coffman, Bonfield, girl, Ayla June, Dec. 3, sixth child.

Scott Watson and Amber Luhrsen, Braidwood, girl, Wylee Tara Rayne, Dec. 3, mother’s third and father’s fifth child.

Nicholas Penley and Mariah Mullins, Kankakee, girl, Delia Bridget, Dec. 4, fourth child.

Michael and Dominique Pope, Bourbonnais, girl, Mahogany Autumn, Dec. 5, third child.

Eric Albert and Ashley Dust, Manteno, girl, Addisyn Grace, Dec. 5, second child.

Cheyenne Rampa, Wilmington, boy, Wyatt Michael, Dec. 5, first child.

Vince and Honor Guastalli, Kankakee, boy, Bruno Thomas, Dec. 6, third child.

Vincent Velazquez and Taylor Dhom, Momence, boy, Callan Nathen, Dec. 6, second child.

Hipolito Bello and Krystal Moore, Kankakee, girl, Mia, Dec. 6, sixth child.

Cole Martinez and Kaylyn Long, Bourbonnais, boy, Cole Edward Jr., Dec. 6, first child.

Jeremy Para and Tina Luna, Kankakee, boy, Jaxon Joseph, Dec. 6, fourth child.