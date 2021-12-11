Christensen honored at Lewis University

Ryleigh Christensen, of Coal City, was among the 19 students inducted into the Gamma Chi Chapter of Delta Epsilon Sigma at Lewis University in Romeoville. Christensen is studying political science at Lewis. Delta Epsilon Sigma is a national scholastic honor society for students, faculty and alumni of colleges and universities with a Catholic tradition.

It recognizes academic accomplishments, fosters scholarly activities, and encourages a sense of intellectual community among its members. Undergraduate students must have completed at least 50 percent of the credit requirements for their baccalaureate degrees with a distinction of performance.