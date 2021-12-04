Lambert 103rd Birthday

Leonard Lambert, of Bradley, will be celebrating his 103rd birthday. He was born Dec. 12, 1918.

He married Stella (Detoux) Lambert on Jan. 20, 1949, and has four children: Carol, deceased (Melvin Marcotte); Sharon (Bill) Kibbons, of Bonfield; Dale (Betty) Lambert, of St. Anne; and Denise (Richard, deceased) Kuffel, of Clifton. He also has 13 grandchildren and 52 great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Leonard is a retired farmer, village official and business owner. He still lives at home and cuts his grass, cooks, cleans and does laundry. He enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as watching TV and playing cards.