Blackburn College national honors society inductees named

Three local students attending Blackburn College were inducted into different national honor societies. The students being honored were: Lexi Snow, Erynn Holden and Autumn Switzer.

• <strong>Erynn Holden</strong>, of Kankakee, was named to Alpha Psi Omega, a national honor society that honors outstanding student achievement in theatre production.

• <strong>Lexi Snow</strong>, of Coal City, was named to Alpha Chi, a national honor society that honors students who excel academically in all disciplines and are in the top 10 percent of their junior and senior classes. These students are chosen by Blackburn faculty based on academic achievements and character. In the spring, she also became a member of Psi Chi, an international honor society honoring outstanding student achievement in the science and application of psychology.

• <strong>Autumn Switzer</strong>, of Wilmington, also was named to Alpha Psi Omega, the national honor society, for her outstanding achievements in theatre production.

Each of these students was honored by faculty, staff and their peers during a Nov. 11 ceremony at Blackburn College.