Birth announcements: Nov. 27, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>
Jaime Morales and Denise Heuring, Kankakee, girl, Jade Ivee, Nov. 10, fourth child.
Timothy and Paige Tuttle, Martinton, boy, Cian Lee, Nov. 15, second child.
Steven and Emily Bull, Danforth, girl, Maeve Jean, Nov. 16, second child.
Demetrius Coleman and Kyra Farley, Bourbonnais, girl, Reighna Hope, Nov. 16, third child.
Adam and Amanda Clark, Bourbonnais, boy, Aiden Robert, Nov. 17, third child.
<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>
RJ Cannon and Aliyah Johnson, Kankakee, girl, Rhiyanne, Nov. 10, second child.
David Tolbert and Ashton Carswell, Kankakee, boy, Kapree Ja, Nov. 11, first child.
Timothy and Brandi Rudd, Bourbonnais, boy, Jaxson, Nov. 11, fifth child.
Jonathon Ojeda and Hilda Tornero, girl, Melanie, Nov. 13, first child.
Christopher Karraker and Alexis Cole, Kankakee, boy, Liam Matthew, Nov. 13, first child.
Michael Griffin and Alaysia Bailey, Kankakee, girl, Xoloni Sarai, Nov. 13, first child.
Nicholas and Natacha Pickering, Chebanse, girl, Julianna Nicole, Nov. 13, sixth child.