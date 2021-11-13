Peerbolte 50th Anniversary

Darwin and Mary (Legris) Peerbolte, of Kankakee, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering Nov. 7. The couple was married June 5, 1971, at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne.

They have four children: Matthew (Felicia) Peerbolte, of Wimauma, Fla.; Tim (Lorena) Peerbolte, of Plainfield; Greg (Lauren) Peerbolte, of Channahon; and Mark Peerbolte, of Indianapolis, Ind. They also have seven grandchildren.

Darwin is retired after serving more than 40 years with ComEd. Mary is a former math teacher at Clifton Central High School and adjunct professor at Kankakee Community College. They enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and are active member of St. James the Apostle Church in Irwin.