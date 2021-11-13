Birth announcements: Nov. 13, 2021 (copy) (copy)

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Magan Harris, Watseka, girl, Addison Grace, Oct. 27, first child.

Jordan and Tiffany Schroeder, Gilman, boy, Raiden Xavier, Oct. 27, third child.

Andy and Amanda Varnavas, Chebanse, boy, Edward Constantine, Oct. 28, second child.

Jared and Kelcie Pomaranski, St. Anne, boy, Jamison Drew, Oct. 29, first child.

Jeffrey and Katherine Fisher, Kankakee, boy, Oliver Jude, Oct. 29, third child.

Omar and Annaleise Arrocha, Kankakee, girl, Seraphine Sonia-Milagro, Oct. 29, second child.

Christian Ziegler and Jillian Garza, Reddick, boy, Greyson Gilbert, Oct. 30, first child.

Dimitri Morgan and Jasmin Fleming, Kankakee, twin girls, Dimia Jewell and Dior Jade, Oct. 31, third and fourth children.

Lyell Stark and Amber Burks, Bourbonnais, boy, Owen Conrad, Nov. 1, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Alex Hartell and Maureen Olson, Beecher, boy, Ace Ambrose, Oct. 26, fifth child.

Brandon Arbuthnot and Crystal Hazzard, Watseka, girl, Kaylee Jane, Oct. 26, first child.

Tyler and Brooklyn Dandurand, St. Anne, boy, Memphis Adam, Oct. 26, second child.

Eric Henson and Brittany Cameron, St. Anne, girl, Hadley Judith, Oct. 27, third child.

Leonel Jaramillo and Jessica Ballesteros, Kankakee, boy, Bellamy Julian, Oct. 27, first child.

Charles and Felicity Groesbeck, Kankakee, boy, Luca Phoenix, Oct. 28, fourth child.

Ray Tyree and Kelli Couwenhoven, Gardner, girl, Rayne Ann, Oct. 28, fourth child.

Sebastian Acosta and Erika Lopez, Kankakee, girl, Joselin, Oct. 28, third child.

Alan and Brittany Cox, Bourbonnais, boy, Carter Caine, Oct 29, first child. The mother is the former Brittany Cooper.

Kevin Hodges and Marliz Anaya, Kankakee, boy, Messiah Santana, Oct. 30, first child.

Kyle Baxter and Alexis Kijewski, Kankakee, boy, Asher Eugene, Oct. 30, mother’s second and father’s first child.

Lucas and Rachel Sluis, Momence, boy, Luca Anthony, Oct. 31, second child.