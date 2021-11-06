Tinney 60th Anniversary

Gene and Judith (Lain) Tinney, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 4 with their daughter. A complete celebration will be held at Christmas when all the family will be home. The couple was married Nov. 4, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

They have three children: Lisa Whitwell, of Bourbonnais; Gina (Steve) Bernhardt, of Sanford, Fla.; and Julie (Curt) Hebert, of Oviedo, Fla. They also have six grandchildren.

Gene was owner of ET Machine Tool Co. in Bradley for 40 years. Judy was secretary in the Bourbonnais School District for 23 years.