Long-Morris Wedding

Dianna Long, formerly of Kankakee, and Brandon Morris, of Omaha, Neb., were married July 3. The intimate wedding was held at the beautiful Castle Unicorn wedding venue in Pacific Junction, Iowa. Carol Lynne officiated the outdoor ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Greg and Meda Long, of Kankakee. The groom is the son of John Morris and Zory Cacho, and Kim and T.J. Scott, who live near Omaha.

The maid of honor was Courtney Keiser, friend of the bride. The best man was Jordan Morris, brother of the groom. The ring bearer was Jack Morris, son of the groom.

Dianna is a graduate of Kankakee High School and has since moved to Omaha where she is currently pursuing a doctorate in complex biosystems at the University of Nebraska. Brandon grew up in Omaha and is pursuing a career in IT management. He is employed at Securities America, part of Advisor Group.

The couple met online and soon found they were soulmates. They honeymooned in the Great Smoky Mountains and now live in Omaha with 6-year-old Jack, and pet schipperke, Aero.