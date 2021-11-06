Ervin 70th Anniversary

George and Margaret (Joiner) Ervin, of Kankakee, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at their home. The event was hosted by their children. They were married Oct. 27, 1951, in Brooksville, Miss.

They have eight children: Gloria McGill, of Kankakee; Martha Ervin, of Columbus, Ohio; Thomas Ervin, of Bourbonnais; Betty Holmes, of Bourbonnais; George (Annette) Ervin, of Kansas City, Mo.; Addie Wallace of Atlanta, Ga.; Annette Flournoy, of Manteno; and Angelo (Brenda) Ervin, of Bourbonnais. They also have 23 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

George retired from Domestic Linen and Garment Services Inc. Margaret retired from Tinley Park Mental Health, and she now enjoys gardening. They are members of Morning Star Baptist Church and have sung in the adult choir for more than 50 years. They enjoy family gatherings, traveling, singing and spending time with their grandchildren and church family.