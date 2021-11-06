Birth announcements: Nov. 6, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Nick and Ashley Benjamin, St. Anne, boy, Walker Joseph, Oct. 19, third child.

Joshua Cox and Danielle Grant, Bourbonnais, boy, Lucas James, Oct. 19, third child.

Sean and Alyssa McNamara, Manteno, girl, Anna Catherine, Oct. 20, third child.

Jesse Cooper and Caitlin Wenzelman, Kankakee, girl, Ellie Kate, Oct. 21, second child.

William Finkboner and Juana Guzman, Piper City, girl, Kinslee Ann Marie, Oct. 25, fourth child.

David Gargo and Ally Tvrz, Kankakee, boy, Ashton Ryder, Oct. 26, fourth child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Edgar Ayala and Marissa Zavala, Momence, girl, Gianna Marichuy, Oct. 15, fourth child.

Cody and Jessica Netzel, Martinton, boy, Cole Edward, Oct. 17, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Holmes.

Mike Jamieson Jr. and Mallory Dummer, Bourbonnais, boy, Harvey Joshua, Oct. 19, first child.

Christine Smith, Ashkum, boy, Gabriel Joseph, Oct. 20, first child.

Michael and Lauren Benedict, Bradley, girl, Saylor Rose, Oct. 20, first child. The mother is the former Lauren Belak.

Scott and Tracy Gilliam, Manteno, girl, Maggie Lawrida, Oct. 20, sixth child.

Jordan Hassan and Destiny Recendez, Bourbonnais, girl, Jesenya Love, Oct. 21.

DeShawn Calhoun and Kimberly Gonzalez, Kankakee, boy, Messiah King, Oct. 21, first child.

Dan and Darcy Gibbons, Lowell, Ind., boy, Nicholas Edward, Oct. 22, first child. The mother is the former Darcy Hall.

Mehulkumar Patel and Viralkumari Daslaniya, Oak Forest, girl, Aditi Mehulkumar, Oct. 22, first child.

Jacob and Jordan Januski, Bourbonnais, girl, Palmer June, Oct. 23, first child. The mother is the former Jordan Bailey.

Demetrius Jones and Yemia Brookshaw, Kankakee, girl, Theory, Oct. 23.

Aaron and Alexandra Marzke, Bradley, girl, Eleanor Tillie, Oct. 23, first child. The mother is the former Alexandra Majka.

Justin and Laura Hines, Kankakee, boy, Rhett Edmond, Oct. 24, third child.

Shaun and Katy O’Keefe, Manteno, boy, Charles Edward Joseph, Oct. 25, second child.