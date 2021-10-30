Morris 50th Anniversary

John and Donna Morris, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering on Nov. 6. The event will be hosted by their children. Morris and the former Donna Carter were married Nov. 6, 1971, at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne.

The couple has two children: Jennifer (David) Harris, of Clifton; and Amy (Andy) Cobb, of Pontiac. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

John is retired, and Donna currently works part time as a nurse at a local doctor’s office. They enjoy traveling and spending time with family.