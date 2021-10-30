Birth announcements: Oct. 30, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

David and Sarah Behrends, Cabery, girl, Addison Yvonne, Oct. 13, first child.

Tyler and Amber Gero, Bourbonnais, girl, Margo Louise, Oct. 13, first child.

Joe and Christine Segvich, Manteno, girl, Kate Christine, Oct. 14, third child.

Victoria Kennedy, Kankakee, boy, Kase Anthony, Oct. 14, fourth child.

Josh Mitchell and Nicole Horn, Bourbonnais, girl, Catalina Rose, Oct. 14, second child.

Adam and Jordan Granger, Bourbonnais, girl, Brynlee Barbara, Oct. 14, second child.

Joshua and Kara Taylor, Bourbonnais, girl, Alaina James, Oct. 15, fourth child.

Scott and Carla Chaplinski, Bourbonnais, girl, Melody Faye, Oct. 16, first child.

Travis and Ashley Meyer, Kankakee, boy, Gatlin Edward, Oct. 16, third child.

LaJobie Mosley and Shatika McCrary, Kankakee, boy, Jonah Tzadik, Oct. 17, ninth child.

Tom and Laura Platt, Manteno, girl, Claire Marie, Oct. 17, third child.

Brandon Sommerfeld and Amandakaye Brunko, Bradley, girl, Kylee Renee, Oct. 18, third child.

Kale Sellers and Starlitt Olson, Manteno, girl, Avalon Mercury, Oct. 18, seventh child.

Michael Brady and Ariana Fialkowski, Bradley, girl, Violet Cynthia, Oct. 19, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

David and Mary Palmer, Bradley, girl, Bonnie Judith, Oct. 12, first child. The mother is the former Mary McCabe.

John and Tina Varvel, Kankakee, boy, Tyler Alfred John, Oct. 13, fourth child.

Zachary and Alyssa Blanchette, Bourbonnais, boy, Declan Maurice, Oct. 14, first child. The mother is the former Alyssa Navratil.

Alan Wielgus and Alita Patterson, Pembroke Township, girl, Ali’Yaa, Oct. 14.

Jeffrey and Rachel Love, Bourbonnais, boy, Henry Michael, Oct. 14, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Haworth.

Kenneth Pendleton and Keyerra Williams, Kankakee, boy, Kenneth Devante Jr., Oct. 14, third child.

Dustin and Kailee Wilson, Donovan, girl, Dolly Mae, Oct. 15, second child.

Matthew Stahl and Dawn Stejskal, Kankakee, girl, Ainsley Willow, Oct. 16, third child.

Cody and Laura Brockett, Godley, girl and boy twins, Nora Kay and Miles Ward, Oct. 17.

Will and Haley Jarrett, Kankakee, boy, Clay Richard, Oct. 17, fifth child.