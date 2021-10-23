Blanchette 90th Birthday

Janet P. Blanchette, of Manteno, formerly of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 90th birthday Nov. 2 with a private family dinner and a card shower. Birthday wishes can be sent to her at Heritage Woods, 355 Diversatech Drive, Apt. 168, Manteno, IL 60950.

She has three children: Francis (Patricia) Blanchette, Stephen Blanchette and Michelle Blanchette (Nancy Schiffner). She also has seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Janet worked at Sears in Kankakee for many years. She retired from Maynard F. Blanchette Realty, where she was the office manager. She is a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee and loves to play euchre and bingo.