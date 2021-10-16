Southern New Hampshire University honors

Stephanie Stewart, of Bourbonnais, April Bowen, of Kankakee, Anna Anders, of Bourbonnais and Amanda Trompier, of Grant Park, have been named to the president’s list for the summer semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Machester, N.H. The president’s list includes students having earned a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.

Jack Loftis, of Braidwood, and Ashley Jones, of Kankakee, have been named to the summer semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. The dean’s list includes students having earned a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699.