Plante 50th Anniversary

Robert and Pamela (Krueger) Plante, of Herscher, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with immediate family Oct. 23 at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Cedar Lake, Ind. They were married Oct. 23, 1971, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth.

The couple has one child, Christopher (Toni) Plante, of Chebanse. They also have two grandchildren.

Robert retired from BASF after 40 years of service. Pamela retired from Sears Logistics, where she worked for 24 years. They love to travel and spend time with family and friends.