Several recognized during Lakeview's White Coat Ceremony

Several local students were honored by Lakeview College of Nursing during its White Coat Ceremony, which represents the students' transition into clinical practice within their bachelor's degree nursing program. The event took place at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign. Those honored include:

-- Marianna Craighead, of Milford, who attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.

-- Kayonna Pinto, of Kankakee, who attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.

-- Camryn Studer of Peotone, who attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.