University of Illinois Bronze Tablet honorees

Two local students have been named to the Bronze Tablet at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC): Ravina S. Vasanwala, of Bourbonnais; and Jeffrey W. Claire, of Watseka.

One of the highest honors at UIUC is to be named to the Bronze Tablet. One new tablet is hung at the UIUC Main Library each year and contains the names of undergraduate students who have sustained the highest academic achievement throughout college and are in the top three percent of their graduating class.

Vasanwala received a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Molecular and Cellular Biology, at the end of the fall 2020 semester from the university's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Claire received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Consumer Economics, at the end of the spring 2021 semester from the university's College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.