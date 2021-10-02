Swope 65th Anniversary

Bill and Jean Swope, of Bradley, are celebrating 65 years of marriage with a family dinner. They were married Oct. 4, 1956, in Shawneetown.

The couple has three children: Kim (Richard) Clodi, Rhonda (David) Wendling and Michelle (Steven) Allen, all of Bradley. They also have seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandchild and another on the way.

Bill retired from Chicago Heights Steel after 44 years of services. Jean retired from Baker and Taylor after 40 years. Bill is active in masonry, and Jean volunteers. They are both very involved with their family.