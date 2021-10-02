Coleman 60th Anniversary

Carl and Jan Coleman, of Bradley, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30 with a family dinner. Carl and the former Janice Tatro were married Sept. 30, 1961, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable.

The couple has two children: Ronda (Bob) Bond, of Limestone; and Julie (Tom) Maschmeier, of Lisle. They also have four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

Carl retired from Carl’s Custom Transport and Jan from Centrue Bank, formerly Kankakee Federal. They are the owners of Jan and Carl’s Tours.