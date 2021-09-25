University of Illinois graduates announced

Several local students received degrees from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign after the spring semester, including:

• Dakota Thomas Basham, of Ashkum, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences from the university’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Justin Andrew Hack, of Ashkum, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Brittney Lynn Muschetto, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Joel Yngwie Swanson, of Beecher, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, sociology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Cade Fecke, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Isra Ansari, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Nathan Joseph Blanchette, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Finance from the College of Business.

• Samantha Nicole Gonski, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Sydney Jennings, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Health Sciences from the College of Applied Health Sciences.

• Lindsay Taylor King, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Adam J. Matejewski, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Management and Information Systems from the College of Business.

• Lauren Marie Passwater, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering from the College of Engineering.

• Dhara Chetan Patel, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, economics major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Jacob Matthew Tiger, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Lyndie Susan Dooley, of Chebanse, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, chemistry major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Lauren Ladehoff, of Chebanse, Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering from the College of Engineering.

• David R. Barker, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Finance from the College of Business.

• Kevin Soto, of Coal City, Master of Social Work, graduate degree.

• Raymond John Wysocki, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies from the College of Fine and Applied Arts.

• Jacob Paul Connor, of Danforth, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the College of Engineering.

• Erin L. Morrison, of Diamond, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from the College of Fine and Applied Arts.

• Derek Jon Bernhard, of Elwood, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Biological Engineering from the College of Engineering.

• Samantha Ann Murphy, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Stephanie Ann Orr, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Information Technology and Supply Chain Management from the College of Business.

• Brighton Josef Sier, of Gilman, Master of Music degree, graduate degree.

• Brandon C. Welchko, of Grant Park, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies from the College of Fine and Applied Arts.

• Kristin Brooke Winterroth, of Herscher, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the College of Engineering.

• Sierra Dominique Davis, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Community Health from the College of Applied Health Sciences.

• Drew Lesson Howard, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, linguistics major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Maty Patino Trejo, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Joseph P. Sikma, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Finance from the College of Business.

• Shelby Stauffenberg, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Michael John Wesley Curry, of Loda, Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Braydon Alan Dudley, of Loda, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the College of Engineering.

• Matthew Thomas Maguire, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Sport and Tourism from the College of Applied Health Sciences.

• Samuel Patrick Brown, of Manteno, Master of Accounting Science, graduate degree.

• Allison Lauren LoCascio, of Manteno, Master of Education, graduate degree, secondary education.

• Chantel Allison Noggle, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Dylan James Peters, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, molecular and cellular biology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Elizabeth S. White, of Manteno, Juris Doctor, law degree.

• Brianne Nicole Miller, of Martinton, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the College of Education.

• Tyler Scott Fanning, of Milford, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Erica Alvarado, of Onarga, Master of Social Work, graduate degree.

• Trace Michael Nims, of Onarga, Master of Accounting Science, graduate degree.

• Andrea Santoyo, of Onarga, Bachelor of Science in Community Health from the College of Applied Health Sciences.

• Shannon Carlson, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Laura A. Glazik, of Paxton, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, graduate degree.

• Kaylie Ann Huizenga, of Paxton, Master of Science in Animal Sciences, graduate degree.

• Jakob Miles, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences, College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Mackenzie Marie Smith, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Anthony Norman Dupuis, of St. Anne, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• Ashley Carolyn Wilson-Bell, of St. Anne, Master of Social Work, graduate degree.

• Madison Jayann Bauer, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the College of Applied Health Sciences.

• Jeffrey W. Claire, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

• LiPing Zhao, of Watseka, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Brianna Belle Boynton, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, global studies major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

• Matthew Robert Dryfhout, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.