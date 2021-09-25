Gordon 90th Birthday

Jinny E. Gordon, of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a dinner for immediate family. She was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Princeton to Francis and Ruth Smith. She married Frank Gordon on Jan. 22, 1950, and they have five daughters, two of whom are deceased. They also have nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Jinny was a homemaker and spent many years traveling as a volunteer administrator for the United Methodist Church. She and her husband have been members of Asbury United Methodist for the past 59 years.

Birthday wishes can be sent to Jinny at 863 S. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.