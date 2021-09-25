Birth announcements: Sept. 25, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Trenton and Joelyn Carley, Watseka, girl, Tessa Joy, Aug. 31, first child.

Bruno and Jamie Perino, Bourbonnais, girl, Rosie Joy, Sept. 1, fifth child.

Nicholas Bzdusek and Miranda Brown, Momence, girl, Harper Roe, Sept. 1, fourth child.

Aris Irizarry and Taylor Bradley, Bourbonnais, girl, Iris Paula Rose, Sept. 2, fourth child.

David and Paula Knudson, Bourbonnais, girl, Grace Evelyn, Sept. 2, first child.

Tyler and Katherine Rorabaugh, Bradley, boy, Charles Allen, Sept. 3, first child.

Andrea Sain, Momence, girl, Dior Marie, Sept. 3, second child.

Clayton and Katie Charles, Bourbonnais, boy, Crew Russell, Sept. 4, third child.

Nicholas and Jade Meisberger, Bradley, girl, Ellie Lynn, Sept. 4, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Derrick and Jenna Hall, Momence, boy, Gabriel Thomas, Aug. 30, first child. The mother is the former Jenna Rehmer.

William and Jade Orear, Bourbonnais, girl, Blakely Layne, Aug. 31, third child.

Rejino and Susana Diaz, Peotone, girl, Dania, Aug. 31, fourth child.

Israel Molina Jr. and Karely Varela-Gaytan, Kankakee, boy, Israel Rodrigo III, Aug. 31, first child.

Darek Lee Jr. and Mia Smith, Bradley, boy, Ace Kane, Aug. 31, fourth child.

Daniel and Missy Hansen, Dwight, boy, William Louis, Aug. 31, first child. The mother is the former Missy Gschwendtner.

Mark and Allison Luster, Bradley, boy, Wyatt James Hunter, Sept. 1, second child.

Nicholas Castongue and Samantha Gardner, Martinton, girl, Paislee Dawn, Sept. 1, third child.

Rasheed Sibley and Halia Tudor, Kankakee, boy, Josiah James, Sept. 1, first child.

Bernardo Zavala and Alissa Ayala Gayten, Pembroke Township, boy, Noel Bernardo, Sept. 2, first child.

Devin LaFine and Mariah Denison, Bradley, girl, Emerson Rose Alyn, Sept. 2, second child.

Jace and Kaeli Salm, Ashkum, twin girls, Esme Colette and Tahlia Maeve, Sept. 2, second and third children.

Nick and Melissa Robinson, Kankakee, boy, Blake Ryan, Sept. 2, second child.

Bobby and Kelly Dinkins, Wilmington, girl, Lily Shae, Sept. 2, second child.

Corbyn and Jessica West, Braidwood, boy, Chayton, Sept. 3, first child.

Andrew Goselin and Kourtney Crist, Kankakee, boy, Kai William, Sept. 3, second child.

Zac and Lisa Carlton, Bradley, boy, Andrew Phillip, Sept. 4, first child. The mother is the former Lisa Boaz.

Shannon and Amanda Upton, Kankakee, boy, Logan Lamont, Sept. 5, first child. The mother is the former Amanda Wade.