Birr 65th Anniversary

Charles (Bud) and Nancy Birr, of Kankakee, are celebrating 65 years of marriage. They were married Sept. 15, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

The couple has five children: Mary Jo Wilcox, of Bourbonnais; Gary (Jackie) Birr, of Huber Heights, Ohio; Daniel (Laura) Birr, of Crystal Lake; James Birr, of Woodstock; and Carol (Scott) Weeden, of Bourbonnais. They have 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Bud retired from AT&T and Nancy from St. Mary’s Hospital. Bud enjoys woodworking, and Nancy enjoys reading, knitting and crocheting. They both enjoy spending time with family.