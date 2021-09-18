Military News: Chebanse native serving in U.S. Navy in San Diego

Airman Madelyn Meyer, a native of Chebanse, is serving our country in the U.S. Navy, and is based in San Diego, Calif.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something different than everyone else I knew,” Meyer said. “I wasn’t ready for college yet, and my uncle was in the Navy, so I grew up hearing about what sailors accomplish. I wanted to follow in my uncle’s footsteps and make my father and my siblings proud.”

She joined the Navy less than a year ago. Today, Meyer serves with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Seven Three (HSM 73) in San Diego, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters, the MH-60R Seahawk.

Growing up in Chebanse, Meyer attended Central High School, Clifton, and graduated in 2020. Today, Meyer uses the same skills and values learned in Chebanse to succeed in the military.

“Growing up, I was taught to work hard for what you have,” Meyer said. “Nothing is handed to you. That’s helped me in the Navy because in order to get your qualifications and rank up, you need to work hard. No one is going to do it for you.”

These lessons have helped Meyer while serving in the Navy.

Navy pilots and aircrew at HSM 73 constantly train to ensure they are prepared for peacetime and warfighting missions. According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the most capable multi-mission helicopter available in the world today. It is used for a variety of missions, including hunting and tracking enemy submarines, attacking enemy ships, search and rescue, drug interdiction, delivering supplies and supporting the Navy’s special operations forces.

“The BattleCats of HSM 73 proudly provide advanced mission capability and readiness to America’s Navy,” said Cmdr. Rich “Speed” Christoff, HSM 73 commanding officer. “Our sailors come from every corner of the nation and the world, bringing their expertise and fighting spirit to a unit that I’m extremely proud to command.”

Serving in the Navy means Meyer is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus, rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the prosperity and security of the United States is linked directly to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” Gilday said. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Meyer and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest naval accomplishment is just being here,” Meyer said. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do in the Navy, this position kind of found me, and I really enjoy it, so I feel lucky about that.”

As Meyer and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

“To me, serving in the Navy means building financial security for my future family and being able to set a good example for my siblings,” added Meyer. “My serving shows them that they can do whatever they want to in life. They don’t have to follow the traditional path.”