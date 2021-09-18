Birth announcements: Sept. 18, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Wesley and Anne Harms, Manteno, boy, Graham Vincent, Sept. 9, first child.

Craig Phillips and Kacey Harris, Bradley, girl, La’Miah Shari, Sept. 10, third child.

Cory and Bethany Hall, Herscher, girl, Evelyn Sue, Sept. 10, first child.

Adam and Angie Helwich, Grant Park, boy, Jonathan Stephen, Sept. 12, sixth child.

Antonio Moore and Aylin Martinez, Kankakee, girl, Remi Michelle, Sept. 12, second child.

Jose Manjarres and Laura Vidal, Bourbonnais, girl, Ellie Belle, Sept. 12, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Alexis Andrews, Manteno, girl, Adley, Sept. 2, second child.

Josh and Vicky Riley, Manteno, boy, Lincoln James, Sept. 6, second child.

Katie Barnhart, Papineau, boy, Kayden Francis, Sept. 7, second child.

Quinton Jefferson and Basia Brown, Bourbonnais, girl, Nallah Michonne, Sept. 7, fourth child.

Matthew and Amy Daily, Kankakee, boy, Wyatt Thomas, Sept. 7, first child. The mother is the former Amy Kelley.

Michael Keller and Carole Bray, Bourbonnais, boy, Conner Michael, Sept. 9, fourth child.

James Veraveic and Nicole Stack, Coal City, boy, Jimmie Michael, Sept. 9, fifth child.

Travis and Ashley Zupan, Manteno, girl, Remy Donna, Sept. 10, third child.

Cody Bloomquist and Kayla Shadduck, Kankakee, girl, Rhea Anne, Sept. 10, second child.

Eric and Dana Newberry, Momence, boy, Felix Charles, Sept. 10, third child.

Tim and Summer Sallay, Custer Park, girl, Magnolia Mae, Sept. 10, third child.

Mason Westfall and Caitlyn Weiss, Bradley, boy, Colton Robert, Sept. 10, first child.

Donny McGahan and Brianna Stampfli, Woodland, girl, Rosaline Deanna, Sept. 11.

Kenisha Thompson, Kankakee, boy, Mariano James, Sept. 11, second child.

Kevin and Marissa Maciejewski, Bourbonnais, girl, Piper Lynn, Sept. 12, second child.

Zach Sons and Meagan Rupp, Momence, boy, Wesley Thomas, Sept. 12, first child.

Kyle and Hannah Eastman, Bourbonnais, boy, Titus Eugene, Sept. 13, third child.

<strong>Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Ind.</strong>

Alan and Brook Johnston, South Bend, Ind., and formerly of Bradley, boy, Alan Lee III, July 25. The mother is the former Brook Wilkening. Grandparents are Alan and Sue Johnston, and Jim and Cindy Purdy, all of Kankakee; great-grandmother, Wilma Wilkening, Watseka, and the late Dan Wilkening.