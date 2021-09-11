Wehrmann 100th Birthday

Rosella Wehrmann, of Beecher, will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 12 to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Amvet Hall at 532 Gould St., Beecher. All friends and family are invited. No gifts, please.

The event is hosted by her family. If you are unable to attend and would like to send Rosella birthday greeting, please send to: P.O. Box 207, Beecher, IL 60401.

Rosella was born Sept. 20, 1921, in rural Grant Park. She married the late Lawrence Wehrmann on Dec. 6, 1941. Rosella has three children: Shirley Firnhaber, Betty Loitz and Gordon (Barb) Wehrmann, all of Beecher. She also has eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and two step great-great-grandchildren.