Birth announcements: Sept. 11, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>
David and Alana Conway, Kankakee, boy, Daniel Aaron, Aug. 23, third child.
Stephanie Corzine, Bourbonnais, boy, Dwayne Joseph, Aug. 26, second child.
Nick and Brianna Meadows, Bourbonnais, girl, Wynter Scottlyn, Aug. 26, second child.
Kendra Washington, Kankakee, girl, Ke’Mani Dior, Aug. 27, fifth child.
Nicholas and Shannon Honkisz, Manteno, boy, Patrick Stephen, Aug. 28, seventh child.
Fabian and Alma Barbosa, Onarga, boy, Israel Truth, Aug. 29, fifth child.
Morgan Elsey and Courtney Key, Cabery, boy, Harlen David, Aug. 30, first child.
Matthew and Christine Cantrell, Bourbonnais, boy, Kayson Matthew, Aug. 30, second child.
<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>
Robert and Jamey Herr, Bourbonnais, girl, Jenna Josephine, Aug. 21, mother’s sixth and father’s fourth child.
James Jones and Julianna Cooper, Kankakee, boy, Makai Xavier, Aug. 23, first child.
Andres and Brittney Castro, Kankakee, boy, Anthony Dionicio, Aug. 23, fifth child.
Sean Ward and Heather Stutz, Kankakee, boy, Jayce Dylan Sean, Aug. 23, fourth child.
Brittany Maxedon, Wilmington, girl, Tinsley, Aug. 24, first child.
Rodrigo Vazquez and Nicole Duran, St. Anne, girl, Valeria, Aug. 25, second child.
Austin Moss and Veronica Blake, Kankakee, girl, Jessie Marie, Aug. 26, second child.
Thomas LaFond and Destiny Rios, Bradley, boy, D’Angelo Anthony, Aug. 26.
TC Johnson and Ashley Smith, Aroma Park, girl, Kionni Quinn, Aug. 26, third child.